Aggarwal’s con tales go beyond Shakib

cricket

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:27 IST

Shakib Al Hasan had to pay heavily for failing to report bookie Deepak Aggarwal’s corrupt approaches. But Aggarwal’s net is spread deep and wide in the cricket ecosystem, beyond just any particular player.

Much before the ICC announced a two-year (one year suspended) ban on Shakib, Aggarwal’s attempt at organising an unauthorised league ‘Cricplex Premier League (CPPL)’ in Noida was foiled by the BCCI’s anti-corruption unit (ACU). The league was advertised as a 16-team affair with live radio commentary for each game, inviting player entries for ~ 28,000.

READ | India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma eight runs away from surpassing Virat Kohli’s massive T20I record

His cricket academy in Noida calls for entries using former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak’s name as the academy spearhead. Streak denied that he ever worked for the academy. “I will take it up with them if they are using my name,” he said. Sources confirm Streak was approached but the offer never reached his table.

Cricplex Academy’s Facebook page also claims their Noida base to be the home ground for Deccan Gladiators, a franchise in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. “It’s absolutely incorrect. They did send us a proposal one-and-a-half year back promising to advertise us across Delhi NCR but we soon found something amiss and contacted the BCCI ACU. They are misusing again and we will take it up,” Deccan Gladiators owner Gaurav Grower said.

With the reputation of a league featuring the likes of Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan at stake, chairman Shaji ul Mulk also distanced himself from the bookie. “Aggarwal has absolutely nothing to do with Deccan Gladiators or the league,” he said. “He works on a simple formula. Send proposals, use contacts, build revenue and hop on to the next venture when found out,” said an ACU source.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 09:26 IST