India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma eight runs away from surpassing Virat Kohli’s massive T20I record

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma will look to add a new feather into his illustrious cap when he takes to the field against Bangladesh in the first T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. India and Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20Is followed by two Tests against the ‘Bangla Tigers’ and Delhi T20I will mark the opening of the much-anticipated series.

Rohit needs just eight runs to surpass regular captain Virat Kohli and become the highest run-getter in the history of format. Rohit and Kohli have been hogging the top two position for a while now, however, the numero uno spot keeps getting changed between them. With Kohli rested for the series, Rohit has the perfect chance to reclaim his position at the top of pile.

Most runs in T20Is

2450 in 67 innings: Virat Kohli (IND)

2443 in 90 innings: Rohit Sharma (IND)

2285 in 76 innings: Martin Guptill (NZ)

2263 in 104 innings: Shoaib Malik (PAK)

2140 in 70 innings: Brendon McCullum (NZ)

Ahead of the first T20I, Rohit gave Team India a massive scare as he walked out of a net session after a ball struck his leg. Barely a few minutes into India’s net session Rohit was hit on his leg when he was batting against India’s throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne.

India’s stand-in captain immediately took his gloves off and stormed out of the practice area even as India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour and Seneviratne tried to calm him down. At first instance, the injury did not seem too serious as Rohit did not have any difficulties while walking. Rohit did not return to the nets.

Till the time Rohit was out in the nets, he looked in good touch, playing his front foot cover drives to perfection. He even used his feet on a couple of occasions against Shardul Thakur.

India would hope Rohit’s waking off was only a precautionary measure and nothing serious. Rohit is slated to lead India as regular captain Virat Kohli decided to take a break from international after being involved in non-stop action this year.

