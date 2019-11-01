India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets at Arun Jaitley Stadium

cricket

A visibly upset Rohit Sharma on Friday walked out of the net session after a ball struck his leg two days prior to the series opening T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Barely a few minutes into India’s net session Rohit was hit on his leg when he was batting against India’s throwdown specialist Nuwan Seneviratne. India’s stand-in captain immediately took his gloves off and stormed out of the practice area even as India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour and Seneviratne tried to calm him down.

At first instance, the injury did not seem too serious as Rohit did not have any difficulties while walking. Rohit did not return to the nets. Till the time Rohit was out in the nets, he looked in good touch, playing his front foot cover drives to perfection. He even used his feet on a couple of occasions against Shardul Thakur.

India would hope Rohit’s waking off was only a precautionary measure and nothing serious. Rohit is slated to lead India as regular captain Virat Kohli decided to take a break from international after being involved in non-stop action this year.

Who is Seneviratne

Nuwan Seneviratne is a Sri Lankan throwdown specialist who was roped in by Team India ahead of 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai. He has played only two first class matches but has quite name as a throwdown specialist.

India have Raghavindraa - India’s throwdown specialist- for a long time but Seneviratne was hired to help the batsmen prepare better against left-arm seamers. Bangladesh have the likes of Mustafizur Rahman in their ranks.

