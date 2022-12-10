'Aggression of Kohli, selflessness of Dhoni': Bizarre stat leaves fans wanting Ishan Kishan as next India captain

Ishan Kishan on Saturday played in blitzkrieg mode to notch up a record-smashing 210 runs as India piled up a colossal 409 for eight in the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Ishan became the seventh international batter to score a double century in an ODI innings, fourth from India and fastest ever in world cricket to the mark. However, there was a bizarre stat highlighted by some of the fans on social media which left many wanting Ishan as the next India captain. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd ODI)

Put to bat first, India lost Shikhar Dhawan very early in the innings, for just three off eight. Ishan then combined with former India skipper Virat Kohli to not just revive India, but also put up a record second-wicket stand of 290 runs to take India to their sixth 400-plus total in ODI cricket, levelling with South Africa.

Ishan laced 24 boundaries and 10 sixes in his 131-ball knock to join injured skipper Rohit Sharma, and greats of the game, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in an elite list. He became the fastest ever to 200 runs in an ODI innings, shattering Chris Gayle's record and also the youngest ever, pipping Rohit.

Following the knock, a few many fans on Twitter highlighted a bizarre stat in his knock which left many wanting Ishan to replace Rohit as the next India skipper in white-ball cricket. The stat showed all four previous India skippers in white-ball have had scores of 183 or more, which included Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit. Does this mean Ishan is the next India captain?

"Batting with Virat bhai, he has such good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it's your first. Had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity," he said after India's innings

