Agonising scenes in Women's World Cup as West Indies bowler smacked on face, her match ends in 1 ball

West Indies bowler Zaida James' Women's T20 World Cup 2024 got off to the worst possible start as South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt's shot smacked into her face, ending her match in just one ball in Dubai. It happened in the second over of South Africa's chase. West Indies bowler Zaida James walked off the field with a swollen jaw after being hit by a return shot from Laura Wolvaardt

Left-arm spinner James, bowling her first over of the match, tossed it up, inviting the drive. Wolvaardt accepted the invitation by skipping down the track and drilled it straight back at the bowler. The ball flicked her hand and then smashed into the jaw.

The close-in fielders rushed in to check on her, and the physio rushed to check on James. Her left jaw had swollen quite a bit, and after an initial check-up, the physio decided to take her off. James was walking off the field as unpleasant scenes loomed large. The 19-year-old did not return to play any further part in the match.

South Africa register easy win against West Indies

Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits both hit unbeaten half-centuries to guide South Africa to a 10-wicket victory. Chasing 119, the opening pair of Wolvaardt (59) and Brits (57) both looked in complete control to seal victory with 13 balls to spare without the loss of a wicket for the 2023 runners-up.

Nonkululeko Mlaba (4/29) and Marizanne Kapp (2/14) both impressed with the ball to restrict the West Indies to 118 for six, vindicating the decision to bowl first after winning the toss.

Kapp struck early to take the key wickets of Hayley Matthews (10) and Deandra Dottin (13), while Mlaba ripped through the middle order to quell hopes of a West Indies comeback in the middle overs. Stafanie Taylor’s unbeaten 44 was crucial in dragging her side to a respectable first innings score, but it was not enough to prevent South Africa claiming a crucial victory in Group B.

West Indies started steadily but were dealt an early blow with the loss of captain Matthews in the third over.

Opening partner Qiana Joseph was given a reprieve earlier after Chloe Tryon dropped her on zero, but Matthews did not have such fortune.

The West Indies skipper looked in confident mood with 10 runs from 11 balls early in the contest but was caught behind off Kapp after wafting at a short ball outside off.

Joseph (4) followed shortly after to leave West Indies 18 for two after five overs, with the opener clean bowled by Mlaba.

Deandra Dottin then tried to steady the ship on her return to international cricket and looked to do just that with two fours in her first three balls as West Indies tried to rally with the powerplay behind them.

But Dottin fell for just 13 as Kapp claimed her second wicket of the match to leave West Indies reeling at 32 for three after seven overs.

Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle combined to steady the ship before Mlaba struck to dismiss Campbelle (17) and Chinelle Henry (0) in successive balls.

Aaliyah Alleyne (8) was Mlaba’s next victim thanks to an impressive catch from Tazmin Brits at cover point but Taylor continued to dig in, hitting an unbeaten 44 from 41 balls alongside a useful 15 from Zaida James to haul West Indies to 118 for six.

South Africa responded in serene fashion with the bat, as Wolvaardt and Brits dominated at the crease.

Both opened up with boundaries in the opening over in a fitting sign of what was to come, with Wolvaardt sitting on 24 off 18 balls by the end of the powerplay to leave her side 36 without loss.

The pair continued their rate to reach the halfway stage with 51 required, a total they reached with steady comfort with Brits hitting more of the boundaries through the middle overs.

The pair shared 13 boundaries in total in an imposing performance with the bat to cap a comprehensive victory for South Africa.