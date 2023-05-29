Ahmedabad weather forecast, CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Will rain deny MS Dhoni a fifth trophy on reserve day?

The 2023 Indian Premier League final was forced into a reserve day after rain washed out the entire evening in Ahmedabad; so much so that even the toss couldn't take place on Sunday (May 28). The Chennai Super Kings are aiming for a record-equalling fifth title in the league while Gujarat Titans target becoming the third team in the league's history to successfully defend their title (after CSK and Mumbai Indians). Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night(PTI)

While the weather gods didn't show mercy on May 28 in Ahmedabad, the weather prediction for Monday (May 29) looks quite optimistic for a full 20-over game. According to AccuWeather, it is likely to remain sunny throughout the morning hours, with few clouds hovering in the sky as the day proceeds.

ALSO READ: Explained: What happens if rain washes out Reserve Day for CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final today

It is likely to remain more cloudy right before the match (5 and 6 PM) but the condition is expected to improve in the evening. By 7 PM, the clouds are likely to clear with no rain predicted for the remainder of the day (when the match takes place).

The weather is likely to stay clear on Monday evening(AccuWeather)

Interestingly, rain also delayed the second qualifier of the season in Ahmedabad between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The game, however, proceeded with merely a half-an-hour delay.

In case rains unexpectedly play spoilsport on Monday night as well, Gujarat Titans will be declared winners of the season as they had finished at the top of the table in the league phase.

Earlier on Sunday, it began raining in Ahmedabad in the evening half-an-hour before the toss time – around 6:30 pm local time – and did not stop for longer durations at least for the next two-and-a-half hours.

The rain, however, did stop after 9:00 pm local time and the covers were taken off, with two super sopper already in action from around 8:30 pm IST.

However, heavy spell of rain returned to force the ground staff to cover the field again and players off the pitch, who had started warming up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON