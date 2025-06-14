Aiden Markram cries, forgets to celebrate historic WTC century, AB de Villiers records it from Lord's stands

There's no perfect time in cricket to play a straight drive. It is as effective, attractive and assertive irrespective of the batter, the bowler, the venue and sometimes (only sometimes), even the match situation. But if you are Aiden Markram, you might argue. The straight drive that he played off Josh Hazlewood in the last ball of the 51st over on Day 3 of the WTC final against Australia, not only took him one shot away from a historic century but it also strengthened South Africa's grip on their first ICC title in nearly three decades. AB de Villiers record Aiden Markram's emotional century

It was a pitched-up delivery from Hazlewood and Markram, who was brilliant off the backfoot against Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, put a generous stride forward and just stroked it straight back past the bowler for a boundary. It was a hope killer for Australia. They had thrown everything at Markram and his batting partner, Temba Bavuma, but nothing worked for than two hours, and each of Markram's boundaries just diminished the hopes bit by bit.

Markram was in no hurry to get the remaining three runs to get to three figures. He patiently waited for the right opportunity; just a single came in his next eight balls. When it appeared like both South Africa's victory and Markram's century would have to wait for the sun to rise on Day 4, a tired Hazlewood drifted down the leg side in the penultimate over of the third day's play.

Also Read | Virat Kohli predicted Aiden Markram's future 7 years ago

Markram's eyes lit up like a kid in a candy store. He got in line with the ball and just turned his wrists at the right moment to flick the ball through the vacant square leg area. As the ball hurried its way to the boundary like a rock in a landslide, Lord's stood up and roared in unison. The cheer akin to a Premier League club's injury-time winner.

Makram quietly took his helmet off, looked upwards and wiped a tear from his cheeks. It had been stuck in his eyes for the past 20 minutes or so, or maybe longer than anyone could have ever imagined. It was his eighth Test century and it came after he was out for a duck in the first over of Mitchell Starc in the first innings. Markram's celebrations, if you can term it that, were muted, knowing the job was not quite done. He and Bavuma have South Africa 69 runs from a momentous win.

AB de Villiers records Aiden Markram's century on his phone

It was only destiny that South Africa had the best-ever lensman to capture the moment. Shining bright in a pale white cricket sweater (how do you do that?), the shades working overtime to cover his emotional eyes, AB de Villiers stood up, brought his phone out to record Markram's historic. Perhaps he knew it was not just Markram's moment. It was the entire South Africa - a country that has somehow not managed to win a single ICC world title in this century despite possessing one of the sides in each of the tournaments.

The applause continued. De Villiers put his down and joined the thunderous applause. "De Villiers is standing. Lord's is standing and Markram deserves every bit of it," said another legendary South African cricketer, Shaun Pollock, in commentary.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma stood a few metres away. He didn't want to steal Markram's moment - You need more proof about his leadership? - When Markram was done soaking it all in, he hugged and patted the opener.

Markram took guard and defended Hazlewood's last ball with utmost conviction. With 69 runs still to get, there was unfinished business but Markram, unbeaten on 102 off 159 balls, knew he had only written one half of South Africa's greatest moment in cricket.