e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Cricket / Aiden Markram ruled out from England series with finger injury

Aiden Markram ruled out from England series with finger injury

South Africa vs England: Aiden Markram will require surgery and is to be sidelined for six weeks, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday ahead of the third day’s play.

cricket Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:44 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Centurion
South Africa's batsman Aiden Markram plays a delivery from England's bowler Stuart Broad
South Africa's batsman Aiden Markram plays a delivery from England's bowler Stuart Broad(AP)
         

South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the series against England after fracturing a finger in the first test on Friday.

He will require surgery and is to be sidelined for six weeks, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday ahead of the third day’s play.

“Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger,” said CSA chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra.

“After consulting with a number of hand specialists yesterday we arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation.

“This would mean him unfortunately missing the rest of the series against England.”

Markram had only just recovered from a broken wrist, sustained when he thumped the changing room wall after being dismissed for a pair of ducks in the second test in India in October.

The 25-year-old scored 20 in South Africa’s first innings of 284 against England at Centurion Park and was out after just five balls of their second innings, trapped leg before wicket by James Anderson for two on Friday.

He has made 20 test appearances for South Africa.

tags
top news
‘More disastrous than...’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on BJP over NRC, NPR
‘More disastrous than...’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on BJP over NRC, NPR
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
Mary Kom beats Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers
Mary Kom beats Zareen to make Indian team for Olympic qualifiers
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
MPs get unique call centre to answer their queries 24/7
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Decoding Indian economy 2010-19: From external to domestic shocks
Family gifts grandma late husband’s old letters, her reaction is everything
Family gifts grandma late husband’s old letters, her reaction is everything
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
‘Kaneria will say anything for money,’ Javed Miandad
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news