India vs England: Ajay Jadeja feels Hardik Pandya not batting at his ideal position in India T20I side
Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja feels the current Indian T20 batting line-up is not in the best interest of the team. Jadeja gave example of Hardik Pandya’s batting position to highlight his point about India not using their explosive batters in the correct positions.
“I feel India’s current batting lineup isn’t in the best interest of the team. I feel some players are not playing in their ideal positions. For example, I am a big fan of how Hardik Pandya plays his game. When he came out to bat, look at the England bowlers who had overs left. Archer, Wood, and an over or two of someone else,” Jadeja said in a Cricbuzz video.
Pandya, who had made significant contributions while batting at No.6 in the Australia tour, had to bat No.7 as India decided to play an extra batsman in the 2nd and 3rd T20I against England.
Also Read | 'Dhoni had also pushed Kohli to No.4': Chopra suggests India's new opening pair
Players like Rishbah Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Pandya had to bat at least one position lower than their usual batting spot in the third T20I which India lost by eight wickets.
India vs England live score 4th T20I
“There is no team who have five frontline bowlers. You will always have one bowler who’s slightly weaker than the others. India needs to understand which batsman will give them the maximum returns when they come up against a particular bowler,” said Jadeja during the show.
Jadeja said India have to decide who their most destructive batsmen are and against which oppositions bowlers they can be at their brutal best in T20Is.
“You know the pace at which Hardik Pandya bats when he’s having a good day. You have to think whether you want to up the ante when your batsmen are facing Archer or Wood, or when someone like Jordan or Sam Curran is bowling,” concluded Jadeja.
India are currently 2-1 down in the five-match series and will face England in the fourth match on Thursday to keep the series alive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's current batting line-up not in their best interest': Jadeja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG, 4th T20I Live: India eye comeback against England in must-win game
‘Nobody questioned Bumrah, they knew that he is a match-winner’: Mohammad Amir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia's David Warner ends century drought in domestic match
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Dhoni is determined to get CSK's ball rolling, says Parthiv
- The Chennai-based franchise had a dismal outing in last year's IPL. The side finished at the seventh position on the points table.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dhoni had also pushed Kohli to No.4': Chopra suggests India's new opening pair
- Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now suggested another pair for India in the fourth T20I against England on Thursday. Chopra said India should open with Kishan and bring Rahul down to No.4. He also gave Dhoni's example when he had decided to bat Virat Kohli at No.4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open season in Indian cricket
- Just like the pace bowling unit measured up to the demand, the opening department too withstood the churn, though the talk was more about technique of the personnel than discussion about growing options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three regional qualifiers for men's 2022 T20 WC postponed due to COVID-19: ICC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is surprising to me': Shahid Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6's postponement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Either it’s everything or nothing': Gambhir baffled at Rahul's 'two extremes'
- The former India opening batsman is surprised at how woefully out of form Rahul tends to get when things aren't going his way.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parthiv explains why MI went after veteran leg-spinner in IPL 2021 auctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin hits fifty, Yuvraj smashes 20-ball 49 as India Legends storm into final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He will be disappointed: VVS explains what’s going wrong with Rahul’s technique
- In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0, and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KL Rahul caught in a downward spiral
- With India trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and facing a must-win fourth game here on Thursday, the focus is on an off-colour Rahul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘The first six he hit off me was a hell of a shot’: Mark Wood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox