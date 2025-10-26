Ajinkya Rahane dismisses “too old for India” talk

MUMBAI: For the slightly older set of cricket fans, Saturday revived a lot of good memories watching their favourite cricketers – Rohit Sharma (67 Tests, 276 ODIs, 159 T20Is) Virat Kohli (123 Tests, 305 ODIs, 125 T20Is) shining in the Sydney ODI, and their long-time teammate Ajinkya Rahane (85 Tests, 90 ODIs, 20 T20Is) scoring a fighting Ranji Trophy to bail out Mumbai against Chhattisgarh. Mumbai’s Ajinkya Rahane during the Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, in Mumbai. (PTI)

The three batters formed the backbone of India’s batting for most part of the last decade, along with the now retired Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit, 38, Kohli, 36, and Rahane, 37, are all nearing the end of their distinguished careers, but their batting displays was proof they still have some cricket left in them.

Rohit and Kohli now only play only the 50-over format for India while Rahane plies his trade in domestic cricket.

Rohit’s century in the final ODI in Sydney was a treat to watch as he played a series of breathtaking shots on way to an unbeaten 121 in 125 balls. Kohli served up a masterclass in technical brilliance on way to 74 not out off 81 balls, their unbroken 168-run stand giving India a consolation win.

In Mumbai, Rahane silenced his detractors with an invaluable 159 that lifted Mumbai past 400 from 38/3 against Chhattisgarh.

Talking about the display of his former India teammates in Australia, Rahane said: “It proves that age is just a number. Experience matters a lot at the highest level. When you have guys like Rohit and Virat who have won so many matches for India, especially in white-ball cricket, you need that experience in the team,” said Rahane after play on Day 2 at the MCA Cricket Academy ground here on Sunday.

“You cannot go (with) all the newcomers or young ones in the team. Young blood is important, but I feel if you have experience (as well), the team will do well, especially in red-ball cricket. I was really happy to see Rohit getting that hundred, didn’t see the game because we were playing, but really happy for him the way he got his hundred and won the match,” said Rahane.

India have been at the receiving end in Australia in the recent two tours. They lost the ODI series 2-1, and were routed 3-1 in the Test series, in 2024-25. It is a drop in performance from the time Rahane was part of the team on the tours of 2018-19 and 2020-21, when India beat the odds to defeat a formidable Australia for successive series wins. The highlight of Rahane’s career is leading India to two wins in the last three Tests in 2020-21 for a dramatic comeback series win.

Rahane still plays domestic cricket, having been overlooked for the 2024-25 tour of Australia as well as this summer’s England tour. On Sunday, the middle-order batter said because of his experience he should have been picked for the last tour Down Under and that he could have made a difference.

“I don’t believe in that (a player is not good enough after 35).

It’s not about the age. It’s about the intent. It’s about the passion for the red ball. And I thought personally the Indian team needed me in Australia,” he said.

His overall Test numbers – 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46 – don’t stand out but he was a doughty player in the tough SENA countries, conjuring up many valuable Test knocks.

“Sometimes it’s not about the runs. When you play in Australia, in England and in South Africa, it’s about the experience. I don’t buy into that after 34-35 players are old. If someone is really passionate about playing red-ball cricket, I think the selectors should look into it. Every time it’s not about the performance. It’s about the intent and the passion. How you play with the red ball.

“I can focus on only the controllable things, which I am doing now, whether they select me, don’t select me. But as I said the Indian team needed me in Australia and I was fully ready for it.”

With the selectors planning for the future, It has been a tough phase for all the three senior batters. Rahane is under pressure even in the Mumbai squad, hence the century against Chhattisgarh was important for his team as well as his career. He said it was extra special because he needed to answer the critics.

“I know how good a player I am. I don’t like to focus on what’s going on outside. There are many unwanted people who don’t know about the game (and) talk about a player who has been playing consistently with a good attitude, good intensity. They don’t know what it takes. I think something clicked for me (during this innings). I don’t want to name anyone. I thought this was really good (knock).

“I was determined to do well, it’s always a special feeling when you contribute for Mumbai.

“You said there is no road ahead (for me), but for me it was always about enjoying the game.”