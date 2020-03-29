e-paper
Cricket / Ajinkya Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh to Maharashtra CM's relief fund

Ajinkya Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh. Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus.

Mar 29, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane.
Indian vice captain Ajinkya Rahane.(PTI)
         

India’s Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Maharastra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This was confirmed to PTI on Sunday by a source close to Rahane, who joins the list of sportspersons who have contributed towards the fight against the pandemic.

ALSO READ: BCCI contributes Rs 51 crore in PM’s relief fund to fight Covid-19

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 50 lakh, while former India player Suresh Raina has chipped in with Rs 52 lakh. Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected states battling the novel coronavirus.

Several other sports personalities have also come out and donated money to fight the epidemic. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday paid 51 crore rupees to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

