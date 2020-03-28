BCCI contributes Rs 51 crore in PM’s relief fund to fight Covid-19

cricket

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 21:25 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a contribution of Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“Mr Sourav Ganguly, President, Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary and Office Bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the affiliated state associations on Saturday announced to donate INR 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to contribute towards strengthening the nation’s disaster management capacities and encourage research to combat COVID-19 and protect Indian citizens,” BCCI said in a release.

NEWS : BCCI to contribute INR 51 crores to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund



More details here - https://t.co/kw1yVhOO5o pic.twitter.com/RJO2br2BAo — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2020

“The outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-1) is first and foremost a public health emergency and the BCCI has a firm resolve that the nation gets all possible help to cope with the testing times.

The BCCI will contribute to Hon’ble Prime Minister’s initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations,” the release further added.

The Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.