 Ajinkya Rahane expresses his distaste for sledgers, compares them to car honking | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 22, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ajinkya Rahane expresses his distaste for sledgers, compares them to car honking

Ajinkya Rahane has compared sledging to car honking as the Indian cricket team batsman gets ready to feature in an exhibition game featuring KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya.

cricket Updated: Mar 22, 2018 19:09 IST
Ajinkya Rahane has compared sledgers to car honking and the Indian cricket team batsman has expressed his distaste for both.
Ajinkya Rahane has compared sledgers to car honking and the Indian cricket team batsman has expressed his distaste for both.(PTI)

Having experienced verbal retorts from rival teams at the top level of the game, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane has developed a distaste for such banters.

The 29-year-old today compared sledging with horn honking when driving his car.

“Just as I don’t like sledging (on the cricket field), I also don’t like car honking while driving,” said Rahane.

The Mumbai cricketer was speaking at a media conference to announce an initiative by the Motor Vehicles Department, Maharashtra (MVD) in association with the Tata Group to raise awareness about road safety and no honking.

Rahane is also set to take part in the `Horn Not Ok Please’ T20 Cup exhibition match on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium between `Road Safety XI’ and `No Honking XI’.

Some top Indian players, including Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Suresh Raina, will also feature in the match.

“Noise pollution is a serious issue, especially in large metro cities like Mumbai. I’m happy to be part of the No Honking Initiative and contribute in the best way I can, by playing cricket,” added Rahane.

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you