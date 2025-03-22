Ajinkya Rahane goes berserk on KKR captaincy debut with six-hitting madness against RCB, gives mouth-shutting reply

Ajinkya Rahane led from the front as his blitz for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the powerplay overs put Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on the backfoot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Rahane had to walk out to bat in the opening over of the game after Josh Hazlewood dismissed Quinton de Kock (4). Ajinkya Rahane led from the front as he provided a blitz in the powerplay overs.(AFP)

Rahane was slow to get off the blocks. However, he changed the game's complexion when Rasik Dar Salam was introduced in the attack in the fourth over. The right-hander made most of the loose bowling, smashing the pacer for 16 runs, bringing KKR's innings back on track.

Rahane's onslaught also enabled Sunil Narine at the other end, as he took a liking to left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya. Rahane then got among the act in the sixth over as he smashed Yash Dayal all around the mark. Rahane and Narine took KKR's score to 60/1 at the end of the sixth over.

At one stage, KKR was 9/1 after the end of the third over. The next three overs fetched 51 runs, all down to the impetus Rahane showed with the bat in hand. Rahane eventually brought up his half-century in the 9th over. The seasoned pro took just 25 balls to bring up the landmark. Rahane was eventually dismissed for 56 runs off 31 balls. His knock included 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Rahane's selection as KKR captain raised some questions. Several fans and pundits questioned whether the right-hander could play attacking cricket. Former India batter Aakash Chopra had said that giving the captaincy to Rahane looks like an afterthought on the part of KKR.

However, this knock against RCB is a smashing reply to all the naysayers and critics.

Returning to the KKR and RCB contest, Quinton de Kock lost his wicket on the match's fifth ball. Josh Hazlewood's delivery jagged back in sharply, taking the inside edge of Quinton's bat. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma had no trouble taking the catch as KKR lost their opening wicket.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock was dropped by Suyash Sharma in the opening over.

Rajat Patidar wins toss

RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss earlier and opted to bowl first. RCB's four overseas players are Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, and Josh Hazlewood.

On the other hand, KKR's four overseas players are Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Spencer Johnson.

At the time of the toss, Patidar said, “The pitch looks hard. Amazing to lead RCB and great opportunity to learn from the great players. We have done proper preparations for the last 10-15 days. I am confused with this impact player. We are going with 3 fast bowlers and 2 spinners.”

On the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane said, “It's an honour to lead this team. Our preparation has been good, the core group has been the same. Looking forward to bat well first and defend later on. It is all about giving the players the freedom and allow them to play as a unit. We are playing 3 fast bowlers and 2 spinners.”

Before the IPL 2025 opener, a grand opening ceremony was held. The event was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and the likes of Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla and Disha Patani performed in front of a jam-packed Eden Gardens.