Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
Ajinkya Rahane named brand ambassador for West Zone finals of SOGF Grandmasters series

PTI |
Feb 27, 2025 04:02 PM IST

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has been announced as the brand ambassador for the West Zone Finals of the SOGF Grandmasters Series set to held on March 3-4.

Ajinkya Rahane named brand ambassador for West Zone finals of SOGF Grandmasters series(PTI)

After the resounding success of the South Zone 1 in Bengaluru, the Grandmasters Series, an initiative of the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), now moves to the West Zone.

With a staggering 1,50,000 registrations, the competition has solidified its position as one of India's premier skill-based mind sports championship in its online format.

"I am happy to join forces with SOGF to intensify the growth of mind sports in India," Rahane said in a release.

"The strategic thinking, discipline, and problem-solving skills associated with mind sports will help nurture future-ready citizens, strengthening India's competitive edge on a global stage."

The tournament has seen massive engagement across categories, with 78,000 players competing in the online qualifiers for the Indian Rummy Grandmasters (IRG), leading to 150 finalists.

Similarly, the Indian Chess Masters (ICM) saw 3500 players registering for the online qualifiers, with 32 players (16 men and 16 women) advancing to the finals.

The Indian Chess Masters for the Blind (ICMB) selected 16 top players through zonal events conducted by the All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB).

The West Zone finalists will compete for a spot in the SOGF Grandmasters National Finals.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score.
See More
Thursday, February 27, 2025
