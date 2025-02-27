Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has been announced as the brand ambassador for the West Zone Finals of the SOGF Grandmasters Series set to held on March 3-4. Ajinkya Rahane named brand ambassador for West Zone finals of SOGF Grandmasters series(PTI)

After the resounding success of the South Zone 1 in Bengaluru, the Grandmasters Series, an initiative of the Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF), now moves to the West Zone.

With a staggering 1,50,000 registrations, the competition has solidified its position as one of India's premier skill-based mind sports championship in its online format.

"I am happy to join forces with SOGF to intensify the growth of mind sports in India," Rahane said in a release.

"The strategic thinking, discipline, and problem-solving skills associated with mind sports will help nurture future-ready citizens, strengthening India's competitive edge on a global stage."

The tournament has seen massive engagement across categories, with 78,000 players competing in the online qualifiers for the Indian Rummy Grandmasters (IRG), leading to 150 finalists.

Similarly, the Indian Chess Masters (ICM) saw 3500 players registering for the online qualifiers, with 32 players (16 men and 16 women) advancing to the finals.

The Indian Chess Masters for the Blind (ICMB) selected 16 top players through zonal events conducted by the All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB).

The West Zone finalists will compete for a spot in the SOGF Grandmasters National Finals.