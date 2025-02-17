Rahane exposes Agarkar for 'no communication' after 'odd' India snub: 'If he isn't ready, there's no point fighting'

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane took a dig at BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar as he recalled being ignored for the 2023/25 World Test Championship cycle despite putting on a good show against Australia in the WTC final in June 2023. However, the 36-year-old, who last played for India two years ago after the Agarkar-led selection committee made it clear that they would put their trust in a young crop of players, admitted he still yearns to play for India. Ajinkya Rahane for Mumbai. (X)

After spending a year in the wilderness, Rahane returned to the Indian Test team after a fabulous IPL season for Chennai Super Kings. He was India's best batter in the contest, scoring 89 and 46 in the WTC final. The knocks further confirmed his spot in the Indian team for the tour of the West Indies that followed, where he was even named the vice-captain. But he fell out of reckoning again after the new selection committee, headed by former India fast bowler Agarkar, decided to move on to the next generation of players.

Speaking to Indian Express, Rahane admitted he was sad after the shock selection snub and felt his run would include the tour of South Africa in early 2024.

"When I was dropped a few years ago, I made runs and was picked for the World Test Championship final and then was dropped again. But what is in my control? To play. I did well in domestic cricket and in the IPL, and was called again. Whenever an experienced player makes a comeback, one knows that he will get 2-3 series. I knew that South Africa was a challenging series and I was expecting a call, but I wasn't picked. I felt bad because I have been serving for so long," he said.

'Agarkar was no ready to talk...'

Dwelling further into the details of whether he had spoken with Agarkar or any other selection committee member, Rahane revealed that while he was ready to have a one-on-one conversation, none of the selectors were ready.

"I'm not the person who will go and ask why I'm being dropped. There was no communication. Many said 'go and talk' but one can only talk when the other person is ready to talk. If he is not ready, there is no point fighting. I wanted to talk one on one. I never messaged. I felt odd when I was dropped after the WTC final because I had worked hard for it. I thought I would be there for the next series. There is no point cribbing. I can only do what is in my hands. There is a belief that I will make a comeback," he said.

Despite all he went through, Rahane said he still wants to play for India. Not to forget, with Mumbai reaching the Ranji Trophy semis this season, Rahane has about two matches to make an impact on the selection committee.

"There is still fire and passion in me. I'm playing Ranji Trophy at the moment, trying to give my all to the Mumbai team. The goal is clear to make another comeback," he said.