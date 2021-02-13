India vs England: 'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been on top of his game for the past few years. Pujara has been consistent among runs, irrespective of whether India have played at home or have travelled overseas. The right-handed batsman has always chipped in with runs, and have saved a few games for his team. But despite all his plaudits, Pujara continues to receive criticism from fans for his slow batting.
During the Australia tour, Pujara received a fair share of flak for his slow batting in the first innings of the third Test in Sydney. But he was one of the pillars of the batting in both the third Test and fourth Test, which helped India in saving the series at SCG, and then winning the series at Gabba.
This is why when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked to respond on criticism over Pujara's slow batting, the Mumbaikar stated that no one in the team has ever questioned him.
"See no one questioned his batting approach in the team and that's what matters. What people talk outside doesn't matter to us," Rahane told reporters at the virtual pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd Test on Friday.
"We know Pujara's role in the team. The way he played in Australia and the way he played now, it's really important for us. We back him completely. He has played 80 odd Test matches and knows his game really well, no one questioned his ability or how he batted in Australia," he added.
