India vs England: 'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
India vs England: 'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting

India vs England: This is why when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked to respond on criticism over Pujara's slow batting, the Mumbaikar stated that no one in the team has ever questioned him.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:30 AM IST

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has been on top of his game for the past few years. Pujara has been consistent among runs, irrespective of whether India have played at home or have travelled overseas. The right-handed batsman has always chipped in with runs, and have saved a few games for his team. But despite all his plaudits, Pujara continues to receive criticism from fans for his slow batting.

During the Australia tour, Pujara received a fair share of flak for his slow batting in the first innings of the third Test in Sydney. But he was one of the pillars of the batting in both the third Test and fourth Test, which helped India in saving the series at SCG, and then winning the series at Gabba.

This is why when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked to respond on criticism over Pujara's slow batting, the Mumbaikar stated that no one in the team has ever questioned him.

"See no one questioned his batting approach in the team and that's what matters. What people talk outside doesn't matter to us," Rahane told reporters at the virtual pre-match press conference ahead of the 2nd Test on Friday.

"We know Pujara's role in the team. The way he played in Australia and the way he played now, it's really important for us. We back him completely. He has played 80 odd Test matches and knows his game really well, no one questioned his ability or how he batted in Australia," he added.

Chennai: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000362A)(PTI)
James Anderson cleans up Shubman Gill on final day of first Test in Chennai(Twitter)
India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1.(PTI)
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
India's Ajinkya Rahane walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(PTI)
Hardik Pandya with captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
Chairs kept at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of India vs England 2nd Test
India's Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant running between the wicket during the day 3 of the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
File photo of Shikhar Dhawan.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane,(REUTERS)
Joshua Da Silva(Twitter)
