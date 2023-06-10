Ajinkya Rahane refuses scan after surviving body blows vs Australia in WTC final; wife makes painful revelation

India batter Ajinkya Rahane put on a resilient show against Australia in the World Test Championship final at Oval with his knock of 89 that denied his team a follow-on, but en route, survived a barrage of body blows from a fired-up Aussie attack. Couple of those blows which hit his hand was a major concern leaving a swollen finger. While Rahane later gave a positive update on his injury, his wife Radhika made a very painful revelation on the India star. (India vs Australia Live Score, WTC Final Day 4)

India's Ajinkya Rahane (R) receives treatment to his hand after being hit by the ball during play on day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match(AFP)

A nasty bouncer from Pat Cummins had struck his finger hard while he was batting en route to his 89 in what was his first appearance for India in the last 18 months. He was seen grimacing in pain and the physio was called in for a treatment. The injury incurred on Day 2 of the match did not affect him much on the third day as he led India's fightback while also stitching a century stand alongside Shardul Thakur.

His wife later took in Instagram to revealed that Rahane had refused to go for scan after incurring the finger injury on a bid to not affect his mental health and stay focussed on the proceedings in the WTC final.

Radhika wrote, “Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I’m forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!”

- Rahane provides major update on injured finger -

Speaking to the ICC on Friday, Rahane revealed that he will be able to bat in the second innings despite the injury as India are already staring at a mighty total after Australia's lead crossed the 300-run mark on Day 4 in London.

"It was painful but quite manageable," Rahane said. "I am really happy with that way I batted. We had a good day today, the partnership with (Ravindra) Jadeja and I and then with Shardul (Thakur) and myself was really crucial. We were aiming to get 320 or 330 (runs), but I think overall we had a pretty good day. Bowling wise we bowled really well in the second innings. Everyone bowled really well. (We’ll take it) session by session. We don’t want to look too far ahead, but we’ve seen funny things happen in this game."

