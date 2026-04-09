Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohammed Shami: KKR skipper’s strong record faces stern test against in-form pacer in IPL 2026 clash

Shami started IPL 2026 with the wicket of KL Rahul in his first ball and was in dominant form against SRH, destroying their top order. He has registered three wickets in two games this season, and all his wickets have come in the power play.

Ajinkya Rahane's battle with Mohammed Shami will be key during Kolkata Knight Riders' upcoming IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. The KKR skipper has a good record against the veteran pacer. But this time, Shami is in hot form and has an economy rate of 4.00 in the powerplay so far this season, which is also the best for any bowler with a minimum of three overs.

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Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohammed Shami Against Shami, Rahane has registered 94 runs and has never been dismissed, with a strike rate of 165. But he is not in good form this season and has managed only 83 runs in three matches, striking at 148.21 and averaging 41.50.

KKR are in terrible form this season, losing their opening two games. Then their match against Punjab Kings was washed out on Monday, which led to both teams sharing a point each. KKR are now ninth in the 10-team table.

Rahane has also been criticised for opening the innings for KKR, with many fans feeling that Sunil Narine should open the innings with Finn Allen.

After KKR's 65-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahane was asked about the criticism of his strike rate. "My strike rate... I have the best strike rate so far, from 2023. People who are talking are probably not watching the game or have a certain agenda against me. They don't like me playing. They don't like to watch me play. The amount of success I've got, I guess they're jealous about that", he said.

"I'm not too worried,yaar. My intent was there. Sometimes as a batter you don't get the rhythm or the flow. People who are talking either don't understand the game or they want me to play a different kind of innings. They didn't expect that Ajinkya Rahane would improve his game this much. I am happy they are talking about me - negative or positive. Let them talk. But partnering Finn Allen, it has been very good. The first six overs you need to look to play fearless cricket with freedom. At times you will struggle, that's okay, it's important to accept.

"But I know what I'm doing, I know what I've done in the past, and I back myself instead of thinking about what others are saying. Whoever are talking about it, let them talk," he added.