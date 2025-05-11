Agarkar’s immediate reaction to Virat Kohli’s retirement plans paints grim picture, BCCI forced to opt for last resort

Days after the sudden retirement of Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, world cricket was stunned by reports claiming Virat Kohli has already told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he too wants to draw curtains on his career in the format he not only cherished, but also is considered its ambassador. While chief selector Ajit Agarkar's first reaction to the development painted a grim picture, the BCCI has resorted to their last resort. BCCI keen to reverse Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket(AFP)

According to a report in Cricbuzz, a "highly influential figure in Indian cricket" is expected to have a word with Kohli and convince him to continue his career in Test cricket. The meeting is reportedly set to be held ahead of the squad revelation for the upcoming five-match Test series in England. The announcement has been scheduled for May 23, with the Indian board planning a press conference to reveal the new Test captain.

The report further said that this influential person, a former BCCI official, also spoke with Rohit before his Test retirement announcement. While the Indian board has yet to see if this figure can influence Kohli, they are optimistic that the star batter will reverse his decision. Notably, BCCI is also keen to understand the logic behind Kohli's big decision.

Meanwhile, a report in The Telegraph India revealed that Kohli and Rohit spoke with a former India captain, who was not named, about their future. The discussion was held at the BCCI's behest, with the selectors wanting to facilitate the transition process.

How did Ajit Agarkar react?

Kohli has yet to make an official announcement, but if it does transpire, it will be a repeat of what happened in 2012, when a forgettable tour of Australia was followed by Rahul Dravid's and VVS Laxman's retirement without an official farewell Test.

When Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia were reached out for an update on Kohli's decision, both did not respond to the query, while the Indian board was tight-lipped.

Few players have been synonymous with Test cricket, such as Kohli. It has been a format he had championed not long ago, with his average being over 50 until recently. Post 2020, the 36-year-old struggled to find the same rhythm, as he managed 2028 runs in 69 innings, with just three centuries. The run saw his career average dip to 46.

Kohli is also closing in on the 10,000-run mark, with the former captain, who has featured in 123 Tests, only 770 runs away.