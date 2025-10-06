Ajit Agarkar's explanation for Ravindra Jadeja snub slammed by ex-India opener: ‘Is he some extra baggage?’

Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion from India's squad for the upcoming ODIs came as a shock for cricket fans. Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar's explanation that India didn't need Jadeja as there wasn't much use in taking two left-arm spinners to Australia wasn't convincing. India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls during a match.(AP)

"He is very much in the plans. But there will be some competition for places. Of course, he was there in the Champions Trophy squad, because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. At the moment, we could only carry one and get some balance in the team with Washi and Kuldeep there as well. And I don’t think we are going to need more than that in Australia," Agarkar said.

Jadeja was key for India during the 2025 Champions Trophy victory, so his absence from the roster has bamboozled fans.

Sadagoppan Ramesh slams decision to snub Ravindra Jadeja

Slamming the decision, ex-India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh slammed Agarkar's explanation on his YouTube channel. Calling the all-rounder 'a white-ball legend', Ramesh asked the selectors if Jadeja was 'some extra baggage' for them.

"The selector is saying because we took extra spinners for the Champions Trophy Jadeja was in the team. Is he some extra baggage? He's a white-ball legend. Will you pick Jadeja in the team only when you need extras? The standard answer you give for appointing Shubman Gill as the T20I vice-captain and ODI captain is his performance in England. In that same England series, Jadeja also shone," he said.

"Jadeja has also just scored a century and picked up four wickets in the first West Indies Test. You've rewarded Dhruv Jurel with an ODI selection for scoring a 100 against the same West Indies. So, they reward Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel but wave goodbye to Jadeja," he added.