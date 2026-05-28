‘Ajit Agarkar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha will face pressure’: Risks of rushing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the Indian team

Aakash Chopra had some advice for the BCCI selection committee regarding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential India call-up, urging them to do what's best for Indian cricket. The 15-year-old was in fiery form during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. The opener hammered 97 runs off 29 balls, packed with five fours and 12 maximums, also striking at 334.48. RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was in hot form during RR's Eliminator match vs SRH. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Sooryavanshi's knock was the difference maker as RR went on to post 243/8 in 20 overs. Chasing 244 runs, the target proved to be too much for SRH, who were bowled out for 196 in 19.2 overs.

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Speaking on Star Sports, Chopra said, "We are still two years away from the next World Cup. There is plenty of time. Yes, picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India based on his IPL form is an exciting thought. You can't ignore it because the IPL is India's top T20 tournament."

‘The selectors will face pressure. But they must do what is best for Indian cricket’: Aakash Chopra Chopra also feels that getting into the Indian cricket team might not be a straightforward affair for Sooryavanshi, as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have cemented their spot as openers. "He is breaking records left and right. You have to take him seriously. He is special, no doubt. But you don't make changes just for the sake of it. It's simple. For someone to be dropped, they need to fail. If someone is already a topper in the team, why would you replace them just because someone else scored big runs? Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are those toppers right now. You don't replace them. If you do, then in two or three years when Vaibhav has a lean patch, the same thing will happen. The next young batter will be pushed in," he said.

"So, the selectors, Ajit Agarkar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, will face pressure. But they must do what is best for Indian cricket. They will make the right call. His India debut doesn't have to happen tomorrow. It can wait. He is only 15. There is no rush," he added.

Sooryavanshi is also in pole position in the Orange Cap race now with 680 runs in 15 matches at an average of 45.33 and a 242.85 strike rate. He has managed a ton and four half-centuries this season, along with 55 fours and 65 sixes. He has hit the most sixes this season, ahead of SRH's Abhishek, who has managed 43.

He has already earned his maiden India A call-up for the upcoming one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, which will also feature Afghanistan. Tilak Varma will skipper the India A team, with Riyan Parag as his deputy. The squad also includes PBKS opening pair, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya.