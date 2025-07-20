Akash Deep injury triggers panic; India forced to alter plan as Jasprit Bumrah move revealed for last 2 England Tests

Not just one, but another new injury has triggered panic in the Indian camp. After Arshdeep Singh was practically ruled out of the rest of the series after he received stitches on his hand for an injury he incurred at the nets earlier this week, Akash Deep remains doubtful for the fourth Test match against England in Manchester for an injury he suffered during the third game at Lord's. This injury scare has forced India to rethink their strategy for the fourth Test match. Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep return to pavilion after the end of England's first innings of the third Test cricket match at Lord's(PTI)

Akash reportedly suffered a groin injury during the Lord's Test match, which even saw him gingerly walking off the ground, while being helped by the team physio. He returned after a while, but did not bowl thereafter.

The fast bowler has suffered back injuries in the past, the most recent being on the tour of Australia last year, which saw him being sidelined from action for three months.

According to a report in the Times of India, Akash's injury has forced India to alter their plan around Jasprit Bumrah, who was previously slated to play just three games on the tour to manage his workload.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep won't be playing together in the remaining two Tests," a source tracking the development told the website. "It was decided before the tour that Bumrah will only play three Tests in this series, and now with Akash's back niggle flaring up, we can't see both of them playing in the XI together. If Bumrah plays in Manchester, then Akash will sit out. At The Oval, Akash will replace Bumrah."

Earlier in the day, The Indian Express reported that India added Anshul Kamboj as a cover after Arshdeep's injury. A BCCI source told the national daily that the left-armer will need 10 days to recover, implying that he has been practically ruled out of the series. While the fourth game in Manchester will begin on July 23, the finale is scheduled to start on July 31.

"Arshdeep has a deep cut and has had stitches, he will take at least ten days to get completely fit. The selectors have decided to add Kamboj in the squad," a BCCI source said.