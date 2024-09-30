Akash Deep tipped to fill in big shoes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in BGT: ‘He understands what needs…’

Akash Deep has shown impressive signs in the early phase of his Test career, and now he is reckoning to get into India's squad for the Borger-Gavaskar Trophy later this year. Akash made his Test debut during the England series earlier this year. He is also part of India's playing XI for the ongoing Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The 27-year-old pacer from West Bengal has already claimed a couple of wickets in this Test. Akash Deep has done nothing wrong in his short career thus far.(AFP)

Akash hit the deck, enjoyed swing with bounce, and caused Bangladesh a handful of trouble. In the ninth over, Akash lured Zakir and forced out an edge. The ball flew to the gully, and the attentive Yashasvi Jaiswal took a stunning catch to get the breakthrough. He continued to thrive with the new ball and stung Bangladesh back by removing Shadman.

He has been filling the big shoes of injured Mohammed Shami in the ongoing series; however, it would be tough for him to retain his place in the XI.

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has praised Akash's impressive start to his Test career and said India will need his services in BGT later this year.

"Akash has done a lot of bowling in domestic cricket. He understands what needs to be done. He also relies a lot on seam movement. You need that kind of bowler in Australia who can nip it around off the seam," Mhambrey told Times of India.

It is going to be a five-match series, and Mhambrey feels that India might have to rest the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in a match or two, and that's where Akash will have a bigger role in the team.

"We are lucky to have someone like Bumrah who loves to play Test cricket. But Bumrah and Shami need to be rested in the middle of a long series. That's when the strategic selection comes into play," he added.

Mhambrey picks Dayal over Arshdeep in Tests

Meanwhile, talking about a left-arm pace option, Mhambrey suggested that it's too early for India to get Arshdeep Singh in the Test set-up and backed Yash Dayal to take a flight to Australia.

"I feel Arshdeep maybe needs a bit more time to grow with the red ball but Dayal looks as someone who could hit the deck. First things first, you need bowlers who can hit the deck hard and derive seam movement in Australia. The Kookaburra balls are best to bowl within the first 30 overs. After that the conditions become very flat," Mhambrey added.