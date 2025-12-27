Alastair Cook exposes cracks beneath England’s Ashes collapse: ‘They drew India, that wasn’t a great side either’

Alastair Cook spoke candidly about England’s struggles in Australia, pointing to a steady decline that has seen them lose the Ashes after falling 3–0 behind in the series. England’s problems have only deepened at the MCG, where they slipped further behind in the Boxing Day Test. The much-talked-about Bazball style, praised earlier for its bold and aggressive intent, has come under scrutiny in Australia. Against a relentless and well-drilled bowling attack, the approach has often looked thin on planning. What once felt refreshing and brave now seems easier to read, with England’s batting repeatedly exposed when the pressure has risen. The England team has already lost the ongoing Ashes.(AFP)

Cook weighed in on the issues facing the national side amid their struggles in Australia. Reflecting on the wider structure, Cook pointed to concerns beyond on-field tactics, highlighting selection pathways and the growing gap between county cricket performances and opportunities at the Test level.

"There is a massive disconnect at this minute from this England side to county cricket. I do think that needs to be addressed. Because if you are banging out runs in county cricket or wickets in county cricket, there must be a path into the Test team. I think at minute they risen, so I think that needs to be looked at. They have done a good job," Cook said on TNT Sports.

“Reality has hit this Test team”

Cook widened the discussion by pointing to England’s recent assignments, particularly the series against India. He suggested the drawn contest may have painted a kinder picture than reality, a view reinforced by India’s struggles in South Africa soon after. England had shared a 2–2 result in a five-Test home series against a relatively inexperienced Indian side, one still adjusting after the retirements of stalwarts - Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma.

In Cook's view, the harsh reality of this Ashes has exposed underlying issues that had been masked earlier.

"I like Rob Key, I like McCullum. I like how they think but I do think they have taken their eye off the ball for the biggest series. They’ve taken the eye off the ball for the biggest series. We talk about India, they lost. They drew India and India got thumped by South Africa, so that Indian side wasn’t a great side either. Reality has hit this Test team," he added.