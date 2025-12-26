Devendra Bora reveals plan behind Rohit Sharma’s first-ball dismissal: ‘Knew there was a risk it could go for a six’

Rohit Sharma endured a disappointing outing in his second Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance of the season, as his stay at the crease ended on the very first ball he faced. The former India skipper was dismissed for a golden duck, bringing a swift end to his innings and a rare early setback in the tournament. He had begun his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in explosive fashion, hammering an unbeaten 155 off 94 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim, an innings packed with 18 fours and nine sixes that lit up the tournament. Friday, however, was a different story, as Uttarakhand came prepared with a clear plan and removed him early. Rohit Sharma registered a golden duck against Uttarakhand.(PTI)

It wasn’t a familiar name who dismissed him, but a rookie, Devendra Singh Bora, who grabbed the attention of many after the big breakthrough. After the match, Bora revealed that the captain and coach had worked out a clear plan beforehand, which they executed successfully to remove Rohit early with a sharp bouncer.

Bora explained the plan behind Rohit's early dismissal, detailing how Uttarakhand planned to test the Mumbai opener with an attacking bouncer right from the first delivery.

“Our plan from the start, as discussed with the coach and captain, we would bowl a bouncer to him. He plays the bouncer well, but we knew there was a risk that it could go for six. But our idea was that on the first ball we would attack with a bouncer. We knew there was a risk it could go for a six, but the idea was to create a chance with the bouncer," Bora told PTI after the match.

Also Read - Away from the Kohli-Rohit glitz, Shaw, Sarfaraz, Pant, Rinku remind selectors they're playing Vijay Hazare Trophy too

Asked if Kamlesh Nagarkoti was deliberately stationed at fine leg for Rohit's catch, Bora confirmed that the placement was very much part of their pre-match planning.

Who is Devendra Singh Bora?

Meanwhile, Bora arrived in the match against Mumbai with very little List-A experience, having featured in only two games in the format prior to the contest. He had, however, made an immediate impression in Uttarakhand’s opening Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 fixture against Himachal Pradesh, where he picked up all four of his limited-overs wickets. Beyond white-ball cricket, Bora has been a regular in Uttarakhand’s first-class setup, turning out in 15 Ranji Trophy matches so far and claiming 30 wickets. His standout performance came earlier this season against Bengal, when he returned impressive figures of 6 for 79, underlining his red-ball pedigree and growing confidence at the domestic level.