‘A goldmine for future of English cricket’: Cook names veteran as ENG's probable ‘bowling coach’ in the making

Former captain Alastair Cook believes the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) should rope James Anderson in the coaching setup after the veteran cricketer hangs his boots from the sport.

Cook praised the 39-year-old's rich experience, calling it a "a goldmine for the future of English cricket".

Anderson is England's all-time leading wicket-taker in the traditional format of the game and has an experience of almost 170 Tests.

Cook, however, feels that Anderson might not be available for away tours and ECB should device plans to use his services to develop "up and coming players".

Cook, while speaking on BT Sport, said: “Someone like Jimmy Anderson, if I was involved with the ECB [I'd be] getting him. It is obvious when he has played over 160 Tests and taken 600 wickets, but his knowledge of bowling: he is undoubtedly the most skillful seam bowler I ever played with or against.”

“That knowledge of how to get that ball to talk, to move on flat wickets, the swinging ball, you can't buy any of that. That is gold sat there. Would Jimmy Anderson be a bowling coach? I couldn't see him going away on tour but him working with the up and coming players is an obvious thing for me because of his knowledge,” he added.

"Having gone from a 90 mph swing bowler to a totally different bowler at the end of it, alongside injuries, alongside the change of actions that is a goldmine for the future of English cricket," Cook further stated.

The former England captain also mentioned that although he “loves the idea” of taking up coaching duties but feels it might not be full-time role.

“I love the idea of it, of trying to help people out. If I can help an Essex young batsman out, give them a bit of time,” said Cook.

Meanwhile, it was yet another tough outing for England in the fourth Ashes Test but this time the visitors managed to salvage a draw with Stuart Broad, Jack Leach producing a spectacle. Both the tailenders showed some late resistance and frustrated the Australian bowling attack as England returned 270/9 at stumps on the final day.