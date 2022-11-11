'All due respect to Dravid, but...': Harbhajan Singh's bold suggestion for Team India's new T20I coach and captain

Rahul Dravid was named the new India head coach last November after the team's forgettable campaign in T20 World Cup. And together with Rohit Sharma, who was named as the white-ball skipper that month, the pair was touted to get India the glory they long waited for in world events. Much of the India youngsters who were part of the Indian set-up were mentored by Dravid at junior or A team level while Rohit had success as a skipper in IPL. There couldn't be a better pair for India to break the trophy-less run. But the streak continued for India as they lost to England in the T20 World Cup semis on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a crushing defeat for the Indian side in Adelaide on Thursday as the bowlers failed to make a breakthrough. After a poor batting show, barring the 63 from Hardik Pandya, England opening pair of Jos Buttler and Alex Hales showed no mercy as they hit a barrage of boundaries in their record 170-run partnership to wrap up the chase in just 16 overs.

Questions were raised on India's tactics and approach as they incurred yet another white-ball failure. Although for former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, he wants to see a change in the team management for the T20 set-up.

ALSO READ: 'Since winning 50-over World Cup, what have they done? India most under-performing white-ball team in history': Vaughan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to India Today after the loss, Harbhajan, a two-time World Cup winner, said that India need a mentor who understands the format and hence it has to be a former cricketer who recently retired from the game. He suggested Ashish Nehra for the role.

“It's not just the captain. If you can bring someone who has just retired from T20 cricket recently, someone who understands the format. You know, with all due respect to Rahul Dravid, he was my colleague and we played a lot of cricket together, he has a great brain. But I think if you don't want to remove Dravid from T20I as a coach then help him with someone who has recently retired. Someone like Ashish Nehra who has got a great cricketing brain. Look what he has done there at Gujarat Titans. It will also encourage the young guys with what Ashish will bring into the team. It could also be anyone, who just retired,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan also revealed his captaincy choice. “For captaincy, Hardik Pandya is my choice. There is no better choice. He is the best player in the team and you need more people like him in the team.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON