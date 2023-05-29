Dhoni or Hardik, who will lift trophy if another washout tonight? All possible scenarios about CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) saw rain play spoilsport on Sunday. The continuous downpour accompanied by hailstorms in Ahmedabad forced the organisers to push the contest one day ahead and fans will pray for some mercy from the rain gods. Groundsmen hold umbrellas near the covered pitch as it rains ahead of the IPL 2023 final(PTI)

Going by the data available on weather.com, fans should expect a full 40-over contest between the two heavyweights. However, the conditions in the evening are expected to remain a bit cloudy, with wind speed ranging between 10-15 km/hour.

Despite positive signals, one can never guarantee if rain will return to hinder the proceedings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the reserve day. In that case what are the possible scenarios:

- Like Sunday if rain delays the start of the contest no overs will be wasted if play starts before 9:40 pm. Any delay beyond this will mean a reduction in overs.

- The rescheduled conditions are as follows: 9:45pm for a19-over game, 10pm for 17-over game, 10:30 pm for 15 over game.

- 12.06 am is the cutoff time, which means that this is the last time to conduct a five-over-a-side match.

- If this too is not possible then the match heads into a Super Over. For that, the outfield and the pitch must be ready at the latest by 1.20 am.

- If Super Over doesn't happen then Gujarat will walk away with the title as they finished above Chennai Super Kings on the points table. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat accumulated 20 points and finished top of the table. Chennai had managed 17 points during the league stages and had ended second on the table.

However, there are chances that rain may interrupt the proceedings midway during the contest. So what happens then:

-If the rain arrives midway during the first inning and lasts for a substantial time period, overs will be reduced to accommodate both sides to bat.

-If the first innings is conducted smoothly and rain entirely washes out the second inning, then GT will walk home with the title.

-If the first innings is played and rain interrupts after five overs of the second innings, the DL (Duckworth-Lewis) rule will come into play.

-If the match goes into DL rules but still play is not possible, GT will win the title.

Chennai are eyeing for their fifth IPL crown, while Hardik Pandya's Gujarat aim to expand their legacy by winning back-to-back titles.

