Allan Border lambasts Pat Cummins and co. for 'letting Virat Kohli roll on to century': 'Don't want this guy...'
Virat Kohli scored a century during the second innings of the Perth Test, ending over a year-long wait for a three-figure score in the longest format.
Former Australian captain Allan Border has raised concerns about Australia’s failure to curb Virat Kohli’s return to form during the first Test in Perth, warning that the Indian star’s resurgence could spell trouble for Pat Cummins’ side in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli, who had been without a Test century for 18 months, produced a match-winning, unbeaten 100 in the second innings, guiding India to a dominant 295-run victory.
The knock not only gave India a 1-0 series lead but also marked a significant milestone in Kohli’s career, as he became the Indian with most Test centuries in Australia (7), surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Border was particularly critical of the Australian tactics and field placements that allowed Kohli to regain his confidence so easily.
“I was really disappointed in the way we let Kohli roll on to a hundred without much resistance,” Border told SEN radio on Friday.
“We don’t want this guy full of confidence for the rest of the series.”
The concern shared by Border was echoed by former Australian batters Matthew Hayden and Mark Taylor, who both pointed to a lack of early pressure on Kohli. They criticized Cummins for not setting the right field, which they believe would have put more pressure on the Indian captain during his innings.
"They missed a few tricks with Virat Kohli in the early part of his innings. Nathan Lyon had mid-on back, one on the off-side catching and a mid-wicket. I felt like it was so easy for him to get off strike," Hayden noted on Channel 7 following India’s victory.
Hayden continued, expressing frustration at Australia’s field setup: “You can't cut a sucker an even break when a bloke is under pressure as he was. The field we actually finished with – two slips, no point, a man straight – it offered up the outside edge of his bat as well. He found it a little more frustrating. When he got the bit between the teeth, it was too late.”
Could be a tough series
Kohli’s century, his seventh on Australian soil, has reignited discussions about his ability to thrive in challenging conditions. With the second Test looming, Border’s warning remains clear: “If Kohli keeps playing like this, it could be a long, tough series for us.”
Australia now face the challenge of addressing their tactical shortcomings while attempting to disrupt Kohli’s newfound rhythm before he becomes an even greater force in the series.