'Always a big advantage when there’s no Jasprit Bumrah. He is No. 1 bowler in the world': KL Rahul-fan Zimbabwe star

Led by KL Rahul, the Indian side is set to take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday (August 18). There will be no top players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah for this tour as they have all been rested. But the away series will feature Rahul, who returns to the set-up for the first time since this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter was not initially selected for the Zimbabwe tour before the medical team gave him an all-clear, which put him in the leadership role, with seasoned opener Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For Zimbabwe, the focus will be on extending the winning run, having registered 2-1 ODI and Twenty20 series victories over Bangladesh this month. Batter Innocent Kaia, who created headlines with his ton in the first ODI, will be up against his 'favourite player' Rahul. The batter also replicated the Indian's trademark 'shut the noise' celebration after getting to his ton.

Also Read | 'Dhoni told me, 'Bhajju pa, aap...': Harbhajan reveals never-heard-before story from India vs Pakistan 2011 WC tie

Ahead of the series, Kaia explained how the absence of top players will help Zimbabwe put up a 'good fight' against the Indian side.

"Of course, there’s no Virat, or Rohit Sharma, or Rishabh Pant… these guys are serious cricketers. I know this team that is coming to Zimbabwe is a strong one and we can’t underrate them by saying we are going to have an easy time playing against them. No, I am sure of putting up a good fight against them," Kaia told Times Now in an interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaia further lavished praise on Bumrah, who will miss the upcoming series and the Asia Cup as well. The pacer last played in England before being rested from the rubber against West Indies and the upcoming one against Zimbabwe. He is nursing a back injury that will keep him out of action for some time.

"Ah! There’s always a big advantage when there’s no Jasprit Bumrah. He is the number one bowler in the world. So, of course, for us to not face him is an advantage," he added.

Kaia also predicted a 2-1 series win for the hosts. He also admitted that he aims to end up as the highest scorer in the series and notch up centuries too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"2-1 in favour of Zimbabwe. We win the series. As for personal expectations, I want to be the leading run scorer and score hundreds. Simple plan. I just want to score runs to be the leading run-scorer in the series. That’s my goal."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON