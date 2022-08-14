Home / Cricket / 'Dhoni told me, 'Bhajju pa, aap...': Harbhajan reveals never-heard-before story from India vs Pakistan 2011 WC tie

'Dhoni told me, 'Bhajju pa, aap...': Harbhajan reveals never-heard-before story from India vs Pakistan 2011 WC tie

cricket
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 07:13 PM IST
  • The former India off-spinner shares a never-heard-before story about the side's tie against Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup.
Team India players during 2011 World Cup(Getty)
Team India players during 2011 World Cup(Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India's campaign in the 2011 World Cup has often been revisited by fans and former cricketers alike. Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India lifted the World Cup title for only the second time in their history, and gave a perfect farewell to batting great Sachin Tendulkar, for whom the 2011 edition was the last of his six World Cup appearances. En route to their WC-winning campaign, India had defeated defending champions Australia in the quarter-final; however, one of their most memorable wins came in the next round when they took on arch-rivals Pakistan in Mohali.

Tendulkar shined with the bat during the game, scoring 85 off 115 deliveries as India put a competitive score of 260/9. In the run-chase, Pakistan lost early wickets but regained stronghold when captain Misbah-ul-Haq began to forge a rather dangerous-looking stand with Umar Akmal. Then a 21-year-old youngster, Akmal looked in great touch as he raced to 28 off 24 balls, smashing a four and two sixes during the knock.

It was then, when captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came up with a suggestion for spinner Harbhajan Singh. The former India off-spinner has revealed what Dhoni told him, following which Harbhajan picked a wicket on the very first ball of his next over.

“It was one of those games where I felt I was getting a bit numb. I had bowled five overs, conceded around 26-27 runs. It was a water break, and Dhoni told me, 'Bhajju pa, aap vahan se daaloge' (around the wicket). Kamran (Umar) was playing good, so was Misbah. And they were scoring runs and the partnership was getting dangerous,” said Harbhajan as he recalled the moment on Star Sports' Dil se India.

“So I came to bowl, I remembered god. I just prayed for a win. And god did listen to me. On the very first ball, I got the wicket of Kamran (Umar) Akmal as I bowled around the wicket. He completely missed the ball.”

Following Akmal's wicket, Pakistan's batting order crumbled as the side lost their star all-rounder duo of Abdul Razzaq (3) and Shahid Afridi (19) cheaply. Misbah (56) led the lone fight but it wasn't enough for the Men in Green in the end, as the side was bowled out on 231 in 49.5 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
harbhajan singh ms dhoni team india + 1 more
harbhajan singh ms dhoni team india
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out