Amanjot has had a really good tour: England coach Edwards

New Delhi: Having bossed cricket as a player and now regarded as one of the best minds in the game, England head coach Charlotte Edwards recognises talent when she sees it. Amanjot Kaur scored 75 runs at an average of 75 in four T20Is and picked up three wickets including a vital unbeaten 63 in the second T20I at l. (Action Images via Reuters)

Since transitioning into coaching, she has led Mumbai Indians to two titles in the Women’s Premier League, the Southern Vipers to the first two Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy titles, Southern Braves to two finals and a title in the Hundred. She has also led Sydney Sixers to a final in the Women’s Big Bash League.

While quite a few English players who stepped up in tight situations have caught her eye in the T20I and ODI series against India, she is particularly impressed by Indian seam-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur.

Kaur scored 75 runs at an average of 75 in the four T20Is and picked up three wickets including a vital unbeaten 63 in the second T20I at Bristol. She was rested for the second ODI but scored an unbeaten 20 in the first ODI and picked up a wicket.

“I think Amanjot Kaur was really impressive throughout the T20 series. I think a really important knock at Bristol,” Edwards told HT in an interview facilitated by Sony Sports. “I’ve worked with her at Mumbai (Indians) and she can open the bowling… I think she’s really, really stepped up so she’s obviously had a really good tour,” Edwards said.

Incidentally, out of the 3 matches India have lost in these T20Is & ODIs, Kaur has not played in two matches. It remains to be seen if she will return to the Playing XI in the decider after being rested in the second ODI at Lord’s but if it is flexibility that India are seeking, the assurance that Kaur seems to be providing in both departments will need more opportunities and game time.

Edwards replaced Jon Lewis as head coach of the England women’s team in April and as a result, has had little time to hone her squad for what will be two action-packed years. The Edwards and Nat Sciver-Brunt era was off to a great start when they cleanswept West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is. Against India though, they lost the T20I series 3-2 and are now level 1-1 in the ODI series with the decider to be played in Durham on Tuesday.

Edwards, however, was optimistic about England’s performance and believes the ongoing series proved to be beneficial in terms of their planning for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

“We always knew this was going to be a big series for us as a group. The first and foremost thing was to look at players heading into the World Cup,” she said.

“I haven’t spent much time around the group so obviously the West Indies was a good series for us, but this was obviously going to be another challenge. This one has been largely looking at combinations of bowlers and getting the balance right.”

She added: “I think when I came into this role, time wasn’t on my side in terms of loads of preparation. So we’ve had the opportunity to look at players and I’ve learned a lot. It’s been obviously great to play against such a quality team who’ve really pushed us. There’s been so many tight games and I got to see a lot of players under real pressure in front of big crowds.”