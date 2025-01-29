Jamshedpur [India], : Delhi-based teenage amateur Shat Mishra carded a five-under 66 to take the first-round lead at Pre-Qualifying II of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. Amateur Shat Mishra cards 66 to take first-round lead at Pre-Qualifying II

Nineteen-year-old Shat Mishra, who hails from the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, but is a resident of Delhi, struck the ball well through the day to score birdies on three out of the four par-5s. Mishra, a former India No. 1 in the junior category, also landed it within five feet to set up birdies on the 17th and seventh, both par-3s.

Shat, a 10th tee starter on Tuesday, said as quoted by a PGTI press release, "I made a slow start as a result of the chilly conditions early in the morning. I was looking to make maximum regulations and trying to give myself birdie opportunities. I got momentum from the turn where I made three birdies in quick succession. Importantly, I ended the day well and kept my card clean. The fact that I played really well at my last event at Golmuri in November gives me added confidence."

Md Muaj of Bangladesh occupied second place at four-under 67.

Out of a total field of 119, the top 25 players will qualify from Pre-Qualifying II, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre-Qualifying events in total.

Earlier on January 24, Pune-based amateur Golfer Aditya Garg fired a second straight six-under 65 in round two to total 12-under 130 and thus take the top honours at Pre-Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

From a total field of 105 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 24 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at one over 143.

Nineteen-year-old amateur Aditya Garg , who was the overnight leader by one shot, was on a roll for the second day in succession at Golmuri Golf Course as he put together eight birdies over his first 15 holes. Aditya's double-bogey on the closing ninth was the only dampener for him. However, Garg still finished four shots clear of the rest of the field.

Sourav Choudhary of Mhow finished second at eight-under 134.

Local golfer Kurush Heerjee qualified for the Final Stage after taking tied 18th place at one-over 143.

