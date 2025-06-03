Ambati Rayudu's 'go RCB' wish for IPL final backfires as CSK loyalist's true intentions doubted: 'Bring your jinx game'

All eyes are on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up to take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Kohli and RCB have been waiting for 18 years to get their hands on the coveted trophy, and the franchise is just one step away from winning their maiden title. IPL 2025 Final, RCB vs PBKS: Ambati Rayudu believes Virat Kohli's team deserves to lift the title

Ahead of the IPL 2025 summit clash, RCB have been extended support from a rather unusual quarter. Ambati Rayudu, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter posted on social media, saying RCB deserve to go all the way this season.

Rayudu, a long-time CSK loyalist, has often trolled RCB for not being able to win the title. During his analysis of RCB games, the 39-year-old has often poked fun at the franchise. Even during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, Rayudu engaged in banter with former RCB and India coach Sanjay Bangar, saying the team would hope to reach Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025, but that's about it.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 final, Rayudu said that despite the great cricketing rivalry between Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, he wants RCB to end their trophy drought and defeat Punjab Kings in the final.

"There has always been an amazing cricketing rivalry between the 3 great southern cities. I think it’s time for the great city of Bangalore to win their first ever Ipl trophy tonight which they truly deserve to this season.. Go RCB.. bring it home," Rayudu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans question Rayudu's intentions

As expected, Ambati Rayudu's comments section is filled with a plethora of reactions, with fans questioning his intentions. Several supporters of RCB believe that Rayudu is trying to jinx the franchise's chances in the IPL 2025 final.

“Anti jinx spray,” commented one user, while another wrote, “Keep it up Rayudu, bring your top level jinx game tonight.”

Another user wrote, “Heart of heart, he wants Punjab to win. " One fan commented, “All the best RCB out. Amabati Rayudu is supporting, so definitely Lollypop loading.”

Speaking of RCB, the Rajat Patidar-led side reached the IPL 2025 final after beating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 by eight wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma returned with three wickets each as RCB bundled out PBKS for 101 inside 15 overs.

RCB then chased the total down with 60 balls to spare, owing to Phil Salt's unbeaten 56-run knock off 27 balls.

In the league stage, RCB finished second in the points table with 19 points from 14 games.