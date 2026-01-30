Amid form slump, India captain Suryakumar Yadav teases Sanju Samson on arrival in his hometown: ‘Get out of the way’

India’s last stop before the T20 World Cup happens to be Thiruvananthapuram, where they play New Zealand in the dead-rubber final T20I of the series. And when it’s Thiruvananthapuram, one name that resonates among cricket fans in the town is hometown hero Sanju Samson. However, Samson, a fan favourite among many, is currently in a form slump; his last fifty came against Oman in the Asia Cup in September. With four consecutive low scores in the ongoing series, Samson’s T20 World Cup fate is in the air. He remains part of the squad, but with every failure, the chances of him staying part of the Playing XI diminish just a little, especially with Ishan Kishan breathing down his neck. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav (AFP)

As the team landed in Thiruvananthapuram, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was in the mood to pull Samson’s leg, teasing the batter as the players made their way out of the airport. “Get out of the way. Move aside. Make way, please. Don’t disturb Chetta,” Surya said as he cleared the way for Samson to arrive in style. A shy Samson got even borderline embarrassed, but it was all in good spirits. There on, this is how the conversation went.

Surya: Landing in god’s own country

Samson: Feeling great. Always feels great, but this time it’s very special.

Surya: Extra special?

Samson: Yes