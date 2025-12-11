Search Search
Thursday, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Amid Gill's struggle, India star sends 'T20 World Cup' message to BCCI selectors; says he's ready to lead India too

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 06:06 pm IST

As debate over Gill grows, another former first-choice T20I opener has fired a clear message to selectors, signalling he still wants a spot in the T20 World Cup

Shubman Gill, who delivered a coming-of-age performance in his debut series as Test captain against England with a staggering 754 runs, convincing the BCCI selectors to chart a bigger plan around the 25-year-old, has struggled to mirror that form in the shortest format. In 13 T20Is this year, Gill has managed just 263 runs off 183 balls at a strike rate of 143-plus, hitting only four sixes — two of them in the powerplay. With the T20 World Cup just two months away, his slump has raised concerns, sparking fresh support on social media for Sanju Samson, who was pushed out of the opening role to accommodate Gill after he was made T20I vice-captain.

India's Shubman Gill ahead of the first T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, Tuesday(PTI)
India's Shubman Gill ahead of the first T20I cricket match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium, in Cuttack, Tuesday(PTI)

As the debate continues, another player, once India’s preferred T20I opener, has sent a pointed message to the selectors, signalling his desire to return for the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Kapil Dev’s bizarre suggestion for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma after Indian duo rules ICC ODI rankings

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has 723 runs in 23 T20Is at a strike rate of 164.31 with one century and five fifties, told Agenda AajTak: “My dream is to play the T20 World Cup, but I try to focus on my game and will wait for my time.”

The 23-year-old last featured for India in July last year during the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

While the selectors are unlikely to overhaul plans this close to the World Cup, a continued lean run for Gill in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa could, at best, open the door for Samson. Jaiswal’s omission from the 2026 T20 World Cup setup became evident when he was left out of the Asia Cup squad earlier this year.

Jaiswal didn’t stop there — he also expressed readiness to lead India in the future, saying, “Yes, if I get a chance, I would like to lead India.”

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA LIVE Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA LIVE Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Amid Gill's struggle, India star sends 'T20 World Cup' message to BCCI selectors; says he's ready to lead India too
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On