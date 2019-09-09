e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 09, 2019

Amol Muzumdar appointed South Africa batting coach for India series

Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket. He has also been the batting coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

cricket Updated: Sep 09, 2019 15:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File photo of former Mumbai Ranji team captain Amol Muzumdar.
File photo of former Mumbai Ranji team captain Amol Muzumdar.(Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
         

Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar was on Monday appointed batting coach of the visiting South African team for the Test series against India beginning October 2. The 44-year-old, who made 11167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13 but never got to play for India, confirmed the appointment.

“I was approached last week and I have accepted the challenge. To be associated with an international side is a huge honour,” Muzumdar, who played most of his cricket for Mumbai before moving to Assam, told PTI.

READ | Challenge of Virat Kohli, competition with Jasprit Bumrah - Kagiso Rabada speaks ahead of series

Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket. He has also been the batting coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a team in transition for the three-Test series beginning in Visakhapatnam followed by matches in Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23).

South Africa had won the ODI and T20 series against India in 2015 but were hammered in the four Test series 0-3.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 15:28 IST

tags
more from cricket
trending topics
Masood AzharHTLS 2019Vikram landerPrithviraj ChauhanAkshay KumariPhone 11 launchChandrayaan 2Reliance Jio Fiber100 days of Modi 2.0The Sky Is PinkJasprit BumrahSBINarendra ModiJio Fiber Impact
top news
    latest news
      don't miss