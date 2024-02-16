Andhra vs Kerala Live Score: Match 117 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
Andhra vs Kerala Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 117 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 16 Feb 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh
Andhra squad -
Ashwin Hebbar, CR Gnaneshwar, Hanuma Vihari, Karan Shinde, Maheep Kumar, Prasanth Kumar, Shaik Rasheed, Girinath Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Penmetsa Raju, Shoaib Md Khan, KN Prudhvi Raj, KS Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Uppara Girinath, Cheepurapalli Stephen, KV Sasikanth, Lalith Mohan, Manish Golamaru, Prithvi Raj
Kerala squad -
Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Akshay Chandran, Jalaj Saxena, Rohan Prem, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Raj, Vishnu Vinod, Akhin Sathar, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishweshwar Suresh
Andhra vs Kerala Match Details
Match 117 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Andhra and Kerala to be held at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.