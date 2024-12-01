Explore
    Live

    Andhra vs Services Live Score: Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 11:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 1, 2024 10:01 AM IST
    Andhra vs Services Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 11:00 AM
    Andhra vs Services Live Score, Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024
    Andhra vs Services Live Score, Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

    Andhra vs Services Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 01 Dec 2024 at 11:00 AM
    Venue : Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

    Andhra squad -
    Ashwin Hebbar, Maramreddy Reddy, Pyla Avinash, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Tripurana Vijay, M Vamsi Krishna, SDNV Prasad, Srikar Bharat, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Bodhala Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju
    Services squad -
    Gaurav Kochar, Kunwar Pathak, Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Vishal Gaur, Mohit Rathee, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Arun Kumar, Mohit Ahlawat, Amit Shukla, Gaurav Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Vikas Yadav, Vineet Dhankhar    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 1, 2024 10:01 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024

    Andhra vs Services Match Details
    Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Andhra and Services to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

