Andhra vs Services Live Score: Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 to start at 11:00 AM

Andhra vs Services Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 01 Dec 2024 at 11:00 AM
Venue : Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Andhra squad -
Ashwin Hebbar, Maramreddy Reddy, Pyla Avinash, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Girinath Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Tripurana Vijay, M Vamsi Krishna, SDNV Prasad, Srikar Bharat, Bailapudi Yeswanth, Bodhala Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Satyanarayana Raju
Services squad -
Gaurav Kochar, Kunwar Pathak, Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Vishal Gaur, Mohit Rathee, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Arun Kumar, Mohit Ahlawat, Amit Shukla, Gaurav Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Vikas Yadav, Vineet Dhankhar...Read More
Andhra vs Services Match Details
Match 81 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2024 between Andhra and Services to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 11:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.