'Locked in a room, can't socialize': Andre Russell says 'bio-bubble has taken a toll on him mentally'

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is feeling the heat of the bio-bubble protocols. The hard-hitting cricketer, who plays for various franchises in T20 leagues across the globe, said the strict restrictions of a bio-bubble has started to take a toll on his mental health.

Ever since cricket resumed after the first outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last year, every series and tournament has been played within a bio-bubble. Russell, who was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in IPL 2021, which got postponed, said not being able to socialize and interact with people is very difficult.

"I think it's taking a toll on myself," Russell told Geo News. "I can't talk for any other player or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff."

The 33-year-old will play with the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will take place in Abu Dhabi this month after being paused in March in Pakistan.

"But it's definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you can't go out for a walk, you can't go certain places, you can't socialize, it's different."

Russell said even though players were now somewhat used to staying in bubbles on tours, it was still challenging to experience it each time.

"But at the end of the day, I'm not being ungrateful, I'm grateful that we're still playing, we're still doing our job," he added. "So it's tough for us."

If things go according to schedule, then there will be no respite for Russell from bio-bubbles. After PSL, Russell will travel to UAE where the remaining matches of IPL 2021 are set to be played inside another strict bio-bubble. The chances are high for the dynamic all-rounder to feature in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup slated in October, which again is set to be played inside a bubble.