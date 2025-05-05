Andre Russell set to retire after IPL 2025? KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy drops massive update: ‘I've spoken to him…’

Andre Russell put in a Player of the Match performance on Sunday as KKR sealed a narrow one-run win vs RR in their IPL 2025 fixture, in Kolkata. The match was decided in the final over, and KKR remain alive in the playoff race. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are already eliminated from the playoff race. Russell was promoted up the order, and began on a cautionary note. After reaching two runs off eight balls, he began his onslaught in the 16th over, taking on Akash Madhwal. He smacked him for two fours and a six. Varun Chakaravarthy gave a huge update on Andre Russell's future.(PTI)

Then in the 17th over, he clattered Jofra Archer for a six and four. In the 18th over, KKR got 23 runs against Maheesh Theekshana, with Russell smacking him for a streak of three sixes in the final three balls.

After Archer removed Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the first ball of the 19th over, Russell knew he had to continue his onslaught and Rinku Singh was the new batter. In the fourth delivery, Russell hammered Archer for a six to get his first fifty of the season, and then a four. In the 20th over, Rinku took over the mantle, slamming two sixes and a four as KKR got 22 runs in a wide-laden over. Rinku remained unbeaten at 19* off six balls. Meanwhile, Russell was unbeaten at 57* off 25 deliveries as KKR reached 206/4, setting a target of 207.

Chasing 207, RR got close, but were restricted to 205/8 in a see-saw final over, bowled by Vaibhav Arora.

Varun Chakaravarthy gives huge update on Andre Russell's future

Speaking after the match, KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy gave a massive retirement update on Russell, who is already 37-years-old.

“As far as I’ve spoken to him and interacted with him, he still wants to play another two or three cycles of the IPL – which is easily six more years. He looks fine and fit. It doesn’t matter how old you are, as long as you’re contributing to the team. That’s the mindset. In franchise cricket, no one’s going to question that,” he said.

Whenever Russell has performed well, KKR have qualified for the playoffs atleast. Now they are in sixth position with five wins and five defeats, as time is slowly running out for a top-four finish.