Ayush Mhatre warned not to score a century like Vaibhav Suryavanshi; MS Dhoni told CSK youngster 'aage isi tarah...'

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League has lived up to its reputation of providing a platform for youngsters to signal their arrival on the grand stage. This year, three names have particularly stood out – Priyansh Arya of Punjab Kings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings' 17-year-old talent Ayush Mhatre. Mhatre, in fact, gained media recognition even before he was officially drafted into the CSK squad. Chennai's scouting team was carefully monitoring Mhatre during his mid-season trials at the Chepauk, and when the time came, Mhatre made history in more than one way. Ayush Mhatre (L) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the two young rockstars of IPL 2025(AFP)

Signed as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the season with a fractured elbow, made an impact immediately. Against the Mumbai Indians, Mhatre became the youngest player to even play in the IPL and started his career with knocks of 32 and 30. However, Mhatre showed what his true potential is when CSK took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and blasted 94 off 48 balls. His flamboyant innings included 5 sixes and 9 fours, and although it lifted CSK to 214, RCB were just that much better, edging out the contest by 2 runs.

Mhatre missed his century by six runs, and although it wasn't as big as Suryavanshi's record-breaking hundred or Priyansh's mad-crazy carnage of 103 against CSK or 69 against Kolkata Knight Riders, it still has made heads turn. Having said that, Ayush Mhatre's father, Yogesh Mhatre, insists that there is a long way to go, and any premature celebrations could prove dangerous. At an age where youngsters tend to get compared to each other, Mhatre Sr. reckons there is no need for Ayush to try and emulate Suryavanhi's iconic century for the Rajasthan Royals against PBKS.

"I've told Ayush that he and Vaibhav are two very different batsmen and that if someone compares him with Vaibhav, he should not keep that in mind. I have also told him not to try to imitate Vaibhav or look to score a century like him. I believe there is absolutely no need for Ayush to take any pressure upon himself and try to do big things. He has a long way to go," Yogesh told Mid-Day.

Ayush Mhatre's conversation with MS Dhoni

Mhatre was over the mood after his knock, even though CSK lost. Why? Because a certain MS Dhoni reached out to him and praised him for his innings. Mhatre said in a video posted on CSK's official YouTube channel that Dhoni told him 'Well done, Champion', but Yogesh narrated the but that his son left out.

Also Read: Bhuvneshwar Kumar left clueless as 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre hammers RCB veteran for 26-run over after Shepherd blitz

"Ayush was happy with his innings, but wanted to win the game as CSK were very close to beating RCB. But after the game, Ayush had an interaction with the legendary Dhoni, and was extremely thrilled,” said Yogesh.

"Dhoni calmly said to Ayush, 'Well played. Aage isi tarah achha karte rehna hai' [in future you have to keep performing well just like this]. It may have been just a few words but, coming from Dhoni, who Ayush respects immensely, the words mean a lot. It felt that Dhoni was showing belief in Ayush's ability by entrusting him with an important responsibility going forward."

How Ayush Mhatre paced his innings

When he came out to bat, Mhatre's conversation was simple – they had to play positive cricket and take 1-2 chances every over. Even if they got 2 boundaries an over, it was enough. Mhatre was involved in a century partnership of 114 runs with Ravindra Jadeja. With Jadeja finding form and hitting boundaries, Mhatre farmed strike and played in second gear. Of course, when Jadeja was dismissed, the youngster upped the ante and took on the RCB bowlers. Despite struggling at 10/2 at the start, CSK were calm, with Mhatre backing himself and the wicket. He played out the tough phase, and runs came quickly once he settled in.