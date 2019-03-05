Andy Balbirnie century guides Ireland to victory over Afghanistan

Andy Balbirnie gave Afghanistan a taste of their own medicine Tuesday, smashing a brilliant unbeaten 145 as Ireland claimed their first win of a punishing series.

The 28-year-old Dubliner anchored Ireland’s innings as they passed Afghanistan’s 256-8 with an over to spare to win by four wickets.

Najibullah Zadran hit an unbeaten 104 as Afghanistan recovered from losing five cheap wickets to set a score that they must have thought was enough to preserve their unbeaten record in the series.

But Balbirnie hit eight sixes and eight fours to set up the morale-boosting win that levelled the five match 50 over series 1-1, with two matches to play.

Ireland were whitewashed in the earlier T20 games in which a series of world records fell.

