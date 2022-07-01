Home / Cricket / Angelo Mathews ruled out with Covid-19 midway in first Test vs Australia, Sri Lanka bring Oshada Fernando in XI
Angelo Mathews ruled out with Covid-19 midway in first Test vs Australia, Sri Lanka bring Oshada Fernando in XI

  • Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19. He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen Test Conducted on the player. The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. He has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols.
Angelo Mathews(SLC/Twitter)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 10:14 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Oshada Fernando was drafted into Sri Lanka's playing XI for the ongoing first Test against Australia at Galle after all-rounder Angelo was ruled out with a positive Covid test, announced Sri Lanka Cricket ahead of the start of Day 3 on Friday. Mathews was isolated from the rest of the team members as he felt unwell.

"Angelo Mathews tested positive for Covid-19. He was found to be positive during a Rapid Anti-Gen Test Conducted on the player. The test was done, as the player was feeling unwell. He has been isolated from the rest of the team members and is following covid-19 protocols.

"Oshada Fernando will come into the playing XI in place of Mathews as a Covid replacement," SLC tweeted.

Resuming the day at 313 for 8, Australia lost their last two wickets for 8 runs as Sri Lanka bowled them out for 321. Asitha Fernando picked up the final two wickets. Cameron Green (77) and Usman Khawaja (71) struck crucial half-centuries for the tourists while Ramesh Mendis (4-112) was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

The visitors however took an important lead of 101 runs. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 212 in their first innings. Mathews had played an important hand of 39.

    HT Sports Desk

angelo mathews
