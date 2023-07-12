‘When I went back to the dressing room…’: Anil Kumble reveals what inspired him to bowl with broken jaw

If we rewind the pages of history, India and West Indies have engaged in some intense cricketing battles over the years. Apart from the intense battles, there have also been incidents of players rendering their services for the country despite being battered in pain. One popular example of such diligence is Anil Kumble, who refused to remain in the dressing room and kept playing, in fact bowled, with a bandaged face and a broken jaw. [Follow: India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 Live Score]

Anil Kumble reveals what inspired him to bowl with broken jaw(AFP/File Photo)

The incident took place in a Test played at Antigua in 2002, which ended in a draw. Recalling the incident, Kumble shared an interesting anecdote involving his wife Chethana.

"I told my wife, Chethana and I called her up. When we spoke, I said, look I know I have to come home because I just need surgery. So, she arranged for all of that in Bangalore.

"...And as I dropped off the call, I just told her that look I'll go and bowl, but she thought probably I was just joking," Kumble reminisced during an interview with JioCinema.

"I don't think she even took it seriously. What's he saying?"

Batting at No. 7, Kumble was struck by a bouncer from Mervyn Dillon and looked in immense pain. The spinner, who is also called ‘Jumbo’ by his loyal fans, spat blood following the blow but stood tall and continued to bat.

Such was his devotion that the legendary spinner turned up to bowl despite the pain. During the interview Kumble revealed he felt it was his duty to make some inroads for the team, especially with Sachin Tendulkar being the lone spinner excluding him.

"So, when I went back to the dressing room, I saw Sachin bowling because he was the only guy in the team who could bowl and then Wavell Hinds, I think was playing I don't remember somebody else was batting," Kumble said.

"And I thought it was my chance. I have to go and get a couple of wickets. If we can get West Indies three or four down, end of day two or three. I think if you can get them out, then maybe, we have a chance to win the game. That was the only thought.

"So, I told Andrew Leipus - get me out there."

Kumble was due to fly back to Bangalore the following day for surgery, and he said at that time, “At least I can now go home with the thought that I tried my best.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. return to action after a month long break and will play the first Test against the West Indies in Dominica from Wednesday.

