Speechless Yashasvi Jaiswal set to start Test career with folded hands in front of MS Dhoni

Yashasvi Jaiswal was all of 18 when he first met MS Dhoni. He could not think of anything but to fold his hands and do 'Namaste' at the first sight of Dhoni standing in front of him. It was during an IPL match in 2020 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings. A lot has changed in Jaiswal's life since then. He has risen through the ranks to become RR's one of the most bankable match-winners and is now hours away from making his Test debut for India in the series opener against the West Indies in Dominica. But what hasn't changed is his admiration for Dhoni. The left-hander is still at a loss for words when asked to describe his feelings for the legendary cricketer. Yashasvi Jaiswal recalls meeting with MS Dhoni

“When I met Dhoni sir for the first time, I didn’t have many words, the feeling of meeting someone you have watched on TV all your childhood is hard to describe. Didn't have a lot of words, I automatically did ‘Namaste sir’. I got goosebumps and it’s a blessing to see him - still I am losing words. I want to spend a lot of time with him to get lots of knowledge," Jaiswal told India teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad in an interview for the bcci.tv.

VIDEO: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad talk about MS Dhoni ahead of IND vs WI 1st Test

Both Jaiswal and Gaikwad have earned their maiden Test call-ups for the two-match Test series against the West Indies. While India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Jaiswal will make his debut on Wednesday and open the batting with him, Gaikwad will have to wait for his chance as India begin their campaign in the third edition of the World Test Championship.

Gaikwad, who has already represented India in ODIs and T20Is, also has a close connection with Dhoni. It was under the former India captain that he made his IPL debut for CSK and since then has never looked back.

The right-hander also talked about his experience of sharing the dressing room with Dhoni at CSK.

“I feel I’m very lucky and fortunate to be able to spend time with him. I always see so many players go and talk to him post-games. They’re desperate to get to learn things from him or just to have a chat with him. And then I think I’m quite lucky that I can speak to him every day for those two months. And whenever I need anything, he’s available for me throughout the year. He has been a major factor in my career. In my upbringing. On how to stay grounded. Performances will keep on fluctuating, that’s basic," Gaikwad said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad recalls first impression of Yashasvi Jaiswal

Gaikwad spoke highly of Jaiswal, who has broken into the Indian side on the back of some stellar performances in the Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy and IPL.

"I remember a couple of instances. Once was during a Deodhar Trophy match. There was a very young and fearless Yashasvi Jaiswal. We were playing at Ranchi, Mahi bhai's home. A left-hander batter came and just bashed the bowlers. You scored a fifty too. And secondly, it was an IPL match in Dubai. I scored a century and you scored your maiden IPL fifty. I got flashbacks of that photo this year. In that photo, I was wearing the orange cap and this year you came so close to winning that. It was just two years ago. From there to now, you have improved a lot. It's so nice to see," he added.

