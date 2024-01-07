‘Another name you guys mess up as well’: Wasim Akram hilariously trolls Aussie commentators during AUS vs PAK series

Considered to be one of the greatest-ever players in cricket history, Wasim Akram is also known for his post-playing career role as a pundit and commentator. The former Pakistan captain is known for his sense of humour in the commentary box, and also his in-depth analysis has received widespread critical acclaim. Wasim Akram hilariously trolled Aussie commentators.

A video of Akram, indulging in a funny conversation with Australian commentators has gone viral on social media. He was part of the commentary panel at the recently-concluded three-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan. The visitors crashed to a 3-0 whitewash defeat, but Akram was in his jolly best in the commentary box.

A video has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Akram can be seen trolling Australian commentators over their failure to pronounce the name 'Fakhar' properly. Akram can be heard saying, “There’s another name you guys mess up as well. Try to pronounce Fakhar.”

The question left everyone in splits and then the legendary player also spoke about an incident with his wife Shaniera and said, "So Shaniera came to Pakistan and my son’s friend’s name was Fakhar. He brought his friend who was about 12-year-old and he said, ‘this is my friend, Fakhar’. She said, ‘hang on a minute’. Because Australians can’t pronounce K in their language, it took her about two years to pronounce his name."

Akram and the Australian commentators also spoke about legend Mark Waugh's inability to name 'Fakhar Zaman' during a show. The viral video took place during the third and final Test match in Sydney, and since then has been hilariously well-received by fans.

Australia began the three-match series with a massive 360-run victory, followed by a 79-run win in the next game. Pakistan failed to make it 1-2 in the third Test, and crashed to an eight-wicket defeat.