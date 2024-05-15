New Delhi [India], : The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League has changed the dynamics of T20 cricket and witnessed records topple one after another. Another record topples; most sixes in IPL history hit this season

During Delhi Capitals' clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, the ongoing season witnessed the highest number of sixes in a single edition of the cash-rich league.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A total of 20 towering maximums were struck during the high-scoring run-fest between DC and LSG. The Capitals, in the end, emerged victorious with a 19-run win.

The 20 sixes took the overall tally of maximums in the ongoing season to 1,125, which is the most in any season. The number will rise, as there are still a handful of games left to play in the tournament.

In the previous season, 1,124 was the overall tally of sixes. In 2022, 1,062 times, the ball sailed into the stands.

The tally of the past three seasons clearly suggests the trend of dealing in sixes and signifies the dominance of the batters.

Along with this, a handful of records have already tumbled during the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

The Punjab Kings chased down a target of 262 set by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens. This marked the highest successful chase in the history of T20 cricket.

This match also featured the most sixes hit in a T20 match, with a whopping tally of 42. Before the Kings pulled off the record-breaking heist, the Knights registered the highest total at Eden Gardens .

Sunrisers Hyderabad etched their names in the history books by setting the highest total of 287/3 in the IPL against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

They had already broken the record in the season by setting a total of 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians.

The Lucknow Super Giants, who are still in contention for a spot in the playoffs, completed the highest successful chase at Chepauk by overhauling a 211-run total.

In the same game against Chennai Super Kings, Marcus Stoinis broke the record for the highest individual score in a chase with his knock of 124*.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.