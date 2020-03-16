e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Any chance of bowling straight’: Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram involved in awesome banter

Both Akram and Akhtar were part of a fearsome pace bowling combination for Pakistan and played a huge part in contributing to the team’s win right through the 90s and early 2000s.

cricket Updated: Mar 16, 2020 08:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram
File image of Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was involved in a funny banter with Shoaib Akhtar on social media which took fans down the nostalgia lane. “One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool @shoaib100mph,” Akram wrote on Twitter.

In the posted picture, Akram can be seen speaking with Akhtar and exchanging tips and this was the topic of discussion.

 

Reacting on Akram’s post, Akhtar wrote, ‘Payan lagta hai bahut ziada daant parr rahi rhi mujhe. Batayen phir kya keh rahay thay? @wasimakramlive (Looks like I was getting scolded by you there, can you tell me what were you trying to say?)’

 

“I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby,” Akram replied to Akhtar, who was quick to reply back. “Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai, I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained,” Akhtar responded.

 

Both Akram and Akhtar were part of a fearsome pace bowling combination for Pakistan and played a huge part in contributing to the team’s win right through the late 90s and early 2000s.

 

Akhtar has been vocal about the condition of cricket in Pakistan and recently stirred up a hornet’s nest by making striking revelations about treatment of former spinner Danish Kaneria. Akhtar alleged that Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.

